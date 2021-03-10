DIY giant B&Q to launch in Middle East, with Saudi stores to open this year

British multinational DIY and home improvement retail company B&Q is to venture into the Middle East following the signing of a franchise agreement with the Al-Futtaim Group.

And Kingfisher, which is behind the popular brand, has revealed its first step into the region will be the opening of B&Q franchised stores in Saudi Arabia.

Although the locations of the new stores, which will operate under the B&Q banner, have yet to be announced, a statement from the company said the first two would be open in the kingdom by August.

Thierry Garnier, CEO of Kingfisher plc, said the deal was “a great opportunity” to expand the business “in the attractive Middle Eastern home improvement market”.

The first B&Q stores in Saudi Arabia, which will be supported by an e-commerce proposition, will be approximately 50,000 square-feet.

Regis Schultz, president – Retail, Al-Futtaim Group, said: “Over the past nine decades, the Al-Futtaim Group has grown and diversified its business offering in order to deliver on our commitment of enriching the lives of our customer every day.

“Our strategic roadmap has enabled us to embrace forward-thinking business practices and seize key market opportunities to bring the best global brands to the region.”

The Al-Futtaim Group’s portfolio includes over 200 brands across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It has operated the retail franchises in the Middle East for Marks & Spencer since 1998 and for IKEA since 1991.