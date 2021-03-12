Burger King opens desert branch with debut in Saudi’s historic AlUla

With thousands of outlets across the world, there aren’t many new places for the US fast food giant Burger King to explore.

But now the world-famous brand, which began life in Florida in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, has opened its first brand in the Saudi desert.

The ancient city of AlUla, into which Saudi Arabia is ploughing billions of dollars to create a new global tourism destination, is the latest to embrace the US burger chain.

Olayan Food Services Co, the exclusive agent for Burger King in the Middle East, has announced the opening in AlUla in the middle of the Saudi desert.

The opening of the new Burger King branch comes nearly 30 years after the first branch was opened in the city of Riyadh in 1992.

Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, vice president of Olayan Food Services Co, said: “The opening of the first Burger King branch in AlUla is part of our expanding strategy to spread within the kingdom wherever visitors and citizens are located.

“As we are contributing to the kingdom’s vision 2030, and the development plans taking place in AlUla, the most ancient cities in Saudi, we are offering all consumers our products that are in harmony with the Saudi taste and barbecue and grilling habits that characterise our desert trips.

“We are happy to present to the visitors of Al Ula their favorite meals from the Burger King in a charming heritage and civilization atmosphere, through an unparalleled atmosphere that reflects the history, heritage, and traditions of Al Ula while preserving the aspect of international taste and prompt service.”