Dubai-based ice cream start-up eyes expansion to Saudi Arabia, other GCC markets, India

Pedalo Gelato, the Dubai-based ice cream start-up which opened its doors in October 2020, is set to unveil a major expansion to three GCC countries and in India.

The ice cream start-up, rolling out their second-stage growth plans, is one of the UAE’s “pandemic babies.” It was seeded last year by senior executives and axed mid-career professionals turned entrepreneurs, shunning thoughts of scouting for their next job opportunities.

“We are currently in the process of finalising plans for expanding our operations into some of the GCC Markets such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. We are also in the process of setting up a subsidiary in India, which will launch and run our ice cream business in the country,” Vikas Attri, co-founder of Pedalo Gelato told Arabian Business.

“In Saudi Arabia, we will be entering Al Khobar and some other areas of the eastern province of the country in the initial phase,” Attri said.

The company plans to enter the new markets by the third quarter of this year.

Pedalo Gelato, founded by Attri, the former Dubai-based CEO of Lifestyle, along with Enrico Clementi, another Dubai-based F&B veteran, was among a slew of start-ups set up during the pandemic.

Other start-ups seeded in the last year include: RentEasyUAE, a platform that lets tenants and landlords interact directly founded by Arvinder Gill and Anjali Kapur; Mitra, an Indian fusion food restaurant set up by Shivam Goyal, another former senior Landmark Group executive; Africa Pledge, a financial advisory and investment venture founded by Rahil Taneja, a former capital market executive with Standard Chartered Bank; rizmak.com, a digital platform for selling insurance policies seeded by Meher Ali Khan; and Reconnect – a mental strength and wellness initiative by Roger Chakhtoura.

Attri said Italy experienced a ‘gelato boom’ post-lockdown, as it is a popular comfort food in times of stress.

Having previously worked with McDonald’s, Papa Johns, and Indian F&B chain Nirulas, Attri had the know-how to bring the comfort food to the desert after Dubai’s own lockdown.

“We want to now spread that spoonful of happiness straight from Italy to other parts of the GCC, after bringing the fun to the fabulous city of Dubai,” he said.

Pedalo Gelato, founded by Vikas Attri (R), the former Dubai-based CEO of Lifestyle, along with Enrico Clementi (L), another Dubai-based F&B veteran, was among a slew of start-ups set up during the pandemic.

Attri also revealed that the company will follow a franchise model for its proposed expansion plans in the GCC markets, under which a royalty plus revenue-sharing model will be worked out with the prospective partners.

“We are in discussions with some of the local entrepreneurs in these regions for partnership deals,” he said, adding that the company will adopt the cloud kitchen model for delivery to the new markets.

As for its India entry plans, Attri said: “In the first phase we are looking at three major cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

“We believe that not only there is spending power in the markets, but the socio-demographics are also in our favour.”

Attri said they will enter India on their own and then evaluate prospects for partners as they expand.

The Pedalo Gelato founder also said they would explore supplying the products to India from their Dubai facility – subject to cost feasibilities – until they can a find a local manufacturer in the country.

Attri said the company also plans to roll out its ice cream cart-based sales network soon in Dubai.

“Incidentally, [the carts] are now being manufactured in Mumbai,” he said.

The ice cream start-up’s current hot selling flavours in the Dubai market include banana cheesecake and cookies and cream. They also offer Arabesque flavours like desert rose, which is vanilla with rose water, and majlis that is a mix of cardamom with khawa.