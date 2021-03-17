Former Emaar Malls CEO to head eShopWorld Americas

The former head of Dubai-based Emaar Malls has been appointed president and CEO of eShopWorld (ESW), Americas.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne will have overall responsibility in the Americas for business and growth strategy as well as worldwide marketing of ESW, the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce company.

“Brands today have unprecedented access to growth outside their home markets, but many don’t have the digital capabilities and local expertise they need to fully leverage international opportunities,” said Bousquet-Chavanne.

The 63-year-old was appointed CEO of Emaar Malls in July 2018, heading the group which includes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina and Gold and Diamond Park, among others.

Prior to joining Emaar Malls, Bousquet-Chavanne worked at Marks & Spencer, where he served as chief marketing and digital officer, helping position MarksAndSpencer.com as one of the UK’s foremost clothing and footwear retail websites.

“Our US business has accelerated significantly over the past 12 months and Patrick’s global retail and e-commerce expertise will allow us to continue to expand our reach in the Americas,” said Tommy Kelly, CEO of ESW.