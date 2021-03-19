E-commerce giant Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it is growing its operations network across Saudi Arabia, creating more than 1,500 new jobs in 2021.

The enhanced delivery network will boast a total footprint of six fulfillment centres that store goods, and 13 delivery stations from which the parcels are delivered, enabling the company to reach more customers with a wider geographic coverage and remote locations, the company said in a statement.

This investment will bolster its fulfillment network’s storage capacity by 89 percent and increase its delivery network area across the country by 58 percent, Amazon said.

Amazon added that investments this year will achieve an enhanced storage capacity delivered through a pipeline of new openings, closure of older buildings, and upgrades designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for customers.

By the end of 2021, Amazon’s fulfillment network will reach across a total floor area of over 867,000 square feet – the equivalent of more than 10 football fields – housing millions of consumer items.

Prashant Saran, director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “In 2021, we continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of our associates while delivering more products to more people in Saudi Arabia than ever before.

“These new investments reiterate our commitment to Saudi Arabia, contributing to the local economy through the creation of new job opportunities. Our investments in technology and infrastructure align with Saudi’s digital transformation goals, enabling world-class fulfillment offerings to our independent seller partners, and faster delivery on an expanded product selection to our customers,” he added.

In January, Amazon Prime was launched in Saudi Arabia, bringing the speed and convenience of same-day and next-day delivery to even more customers across the country.

Today, the Amazon network across Saudi Arabia includes three fulfillment centres in Riyadh and Jeddah, 11 delivery stations, two sort centres and a network of 11 delivery service partners.

To date, the company said it has invested more than $11.5 billion globally in 2020 related to Covid-19.