How Saudis’ love affair with Japanese cars has endured during the coronavirus pandemic

Toyota has been named the strongest auto brand in Saudi Arabia as Japanese marques continue to prove popular with consumers in the Gulf kingdom.

YouGov’s 2021 Automotive Rankings revealed that Toyota enjoys the best brand health among Saudi residents and tops the list with an index score of 36.

Along with the parent brand, its luxury segment subsidiary, Lexus, also scores highly in the list in third place with a score of 22.6.

YouGov 2021 BrandIndex Automotive Ranking scores take into account consumers’ perception of a brand’s overall quality, value, impression, reputation, satisfaction and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others.

The 2021 rankings show edSaudi residents’ affinity towards Japanese auto brands as they occupied four spots. Along with Toyota and Lexus (pictured below), Honda and Nissan were also present in the top 10 at sixth (17.6) and eight place (13.8) respectively.

German luxury car brands were also prominent, with Mercedes Benz and BMW landing at second (with a score of 29.7) and fourth (22.5), respectively, with Audi in ninth place (13.7).

According to YouGov, the launch of the BMW X series and Audi’s new e-commerce platform last year enabling customers to buy Audi cars online during the pandemic may have helped the luxury carmakers strengthen their position in the market.

Elsewhere, Hyundai was ranked fifth (19.6), while American car brands Ford and GMC, took seventh (16.2) and 10th spot (13.6).

Scott Booth, head of Data Products and Data Services, MENA, YouGov, said: “Like many other industries automakers also suffered the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns. However, things seem to have gradually improved as vaccination efforts expand across the world.

“Our data shows that Saudi residents have a strong affinity towards Japanese automakers with four of the leading brands making the top 10 list this year. Not far behind are German luxury cars that enjoy strong brand health among the population.

“The rankings show that despite the impact of the pandemic on consumer purchasing patterns, the strength of bellwether auto brands remains and they maintain strong brand health in the country.”