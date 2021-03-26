Plans revealed to build luxury Dubailand outdoor shopping destination

Vincitore Realty has launched The Promenade, a retail and tourism destination located within its Boulevard project next to the Miracle Gardens in Arjan.

The Promenade offers a scintillating outdoor retail experience for the first time in Dubai – at the backdrop of a picturesque European colonial-style design with stunning Victorian-era aesthetic motifs that create a completely different shopping dining experience.

No completion date has been given for the Promenade which will be spread over 100,000 square feet and will feature a 250 metre long boulevard boardwalk.

Vijay Doshi, chairman and managing director of Vincitore Realty, said: “From day one, we wanted to create a different type of asset that will change the public perception about real estate in Dubai. With the development of European Baroque-style palace-like properties, we have given real estate a completely different dimension in Dubai and the launch of the Promenade takes it forward.

Vijay Doshi, chairman and managing director of Vincitore Realty.

“The Promenade will redefine retail and outdoor experience for residents and international tourists… We are really proud to offer the Promenade to the people of the UAE and the tourists.”

Veer Doshi, director of Vincitore Realty, added: “The Promenade is outlined with a beautiful elevation landscape to provide maximum frontage view to the retailers and dedicated signage for prominence.

“The Promenade is another feather in Dubailand’s cap as it is surely going to attract more visitors to this wonderful location. We are proud to create world-class assets that are creating greater value to Dubai’s real estate and hospitality sectors.”

The developer said a number of renowned boutique retail brands have already partnered with The Promenade.