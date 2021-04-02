Gulf retail expansion planned as jewellery major invests $220m

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains, is planning expansion across the Gulf as part of a global investment of $220 million.

The jeweller plans to open 56 stores over the next year, including 40 in India and 16 overseas, generating 1,750 new jobs.

In India, the expansion will span Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, while new outlets will open in Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE.

New shops are scheduled to open in Ruwi, Baushar and Al Khoudh in Oman, Jeryan Jenaihat and Rawdat in Qatar, Bab al Bahrain in Bahrain and in Al Zahia and Muweilah in Sharjah and Silicon Oasis and Dubai Gold Souk Dubai.

Malabar Group chairman, MP Ahammed, said: “In over 25 years, we have transformed from a small retail jewellery business to a global player across the verticals of gold and diamond jewellery retail, manufacturing and multi-retail business. Transparency and customer trust have been our growth pillars and the new expansion will take us to the next level.”

He said the group’s goal is to be the number one jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of showroom numbers and turnover.