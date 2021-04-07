Plan to double Saudi workforce underway, Gulf Marketing Group says

Dubai-based Gulf Marketing Group (GMG) is set to double its 1,200-strong workforce in Saudi Arabia after opening a new head office in the capital Riyadh.

GMG already boasts a strong presence in the kingdom with a network of around 90 outlets, including its Sun and Sports chain, the Middle East’s largest sports retailer and distributor of global brands such as Nike, Columbia and Vans.

Group deputy chairman and CEO Mohammad A. Baker, said: “Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is essential if we are to realise the next phase of our growth in the region’s largest economy and one of the fastest-growing retail markets.

“We believe Saudi Arabia has immense untapped potential. The government’s recent initiative calling upon the international private sector to further invest in the kingdom is to be welcomed, particularly because it will pave the way for further job creation.”

Baker said the group anticipates further growth from its sports retail operations following the recent opening of a 23,000 square-metre mega-warehouse outside Riyadh, which will complement existing office and warehousing facilities in Jeddah.

“The fact that our new Riyadh headquarters is three times bigger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to invest – not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people, over half of whom are Saudi citizens,” he added.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Gulf Marketing Group

The company is also hoping to introduce food and healthcare brands from its portfolio, while strengthening its online retail services, as well as hosting more in-store innovations, such as contactless mobile checkouts, in response to changing consumer habits post Covid-19.