UAE, Saudi ready for Ramadan with online sales projected to reach $2bn

Retailers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are betting big on sales this Ramadan season, with online sales during the current season projected to mop up $2 billion in 2021 in gross merchandise value on the back of a major shift in consumer preference towards online shopping.

Electronics and fashion products are seen to be consumers favourites in the two major Gulf markets this Ramadan season, a market survey shows.

Within the fashion segment, apparel and footwear are among the most popular products, with as many as 48 percent of the consumers polled eyeing these products, revealed the survey conducted by RedSeer Consulting, a global consulting agency, and shared exclusively with Arabian Business.

Online Ramadan sales in 2020, just after coronavirus broke out, jumped 80 percent, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion gross merchandise value in the UAE and Saudi Arabian market combined, as consumers were forced inside their homes due to lock down restrictions.

“The purchasing excitement among consumers is the highest this year, with 40 percent of the respondents affirming their decisions to do shopping during the season – whether online or offline,” the poll said.

“These figures were at 33 percent and 24 percent respectively in the previous two years, showing a consistent rise in consumer excitement to shop during the Ramadan festival season,” said the report by RedSeer, which has been conducting this annual survey for the last several years to gauge both retailer expectations and consumer preferences.

“We find that in 2021, Ramadan continues to be a source of optimism as consumers show a high level of excitement despite the effects of the pandemic,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner of RedSeer Consulting Dubai, told Arabian Business.

Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner of RedSeer Consulting Dubai

Industry officials said the festival sales season has already kicked off from last week, mostly with retailers offering discounts on grocery items.

Ajay Antal, Dubai-based CEO of furniture and homeware products major HomeBox, said the e-commerce industry is a good place to be at the moment.

“Pre-Ramadan and Ramadan is a key period for business for HomeBox… Our e-commerce is forecasted to grow 3.5 times [compared to 2018 and 2019] Ramadan,” the CEO of HomeBox, a Landmark Group company, told Arabian Business.

Ajay Antal, Dubai-based CEO of furniture and homeware products major HomeBox

A senior marketing executive with Dabur, UAE, said Ramadan was specifically important for food FMCG products.

“This Ramadan brings back cautious optimism among FMCG companies and consumers. In the last two quarters we have seen a bounce back of consumption to pre-Covid times and we expect the momentum to continue [during the festival season],” the Dabur executive said.

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has announced massive discounts for the holy month of Ramadan, ranging from 25-75 percent to be offered across 894 outlets spread across the country on many basic commodities, especially Ramadan goods.

Marwan Al Sboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, said in a statement issued on Sunday that a series of Ramadan discount campaigns have been announced by various cooperatives and outlets as a result of the ministry’s meetings with its partners from consumer cooperatives and outlets in the country.

According to industry insiders, as much as 40 percent of the total spent on ads by the Middle East retail industry is done during the Ramadan sales season.

Ganediwalla said Ramadan generally has three phases: pre-Ramadan, Ramadan and post-Ramadan.

“Sectors such as grocery are more active pre-Ramadan when consumers buy these items in preparation for the festival. Other sectors such as fashion start during the Ramadan period,” Ganediwalla said.