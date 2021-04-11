Tata Group’s watch company to add 100 sales outlets across GCC in 2021

Titan Watches – an arm of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group – will add 100 more points of sale across the GCC region this year, including opening five exclusive outlets in the UAE, a senior company executive said.

The company, which is the fifth largest watchmaker globally, will also launch a Ramadan-inspired special collection of watches – Crescent Collections – in the UAE market next week.

“The pandemic has caused a closure of many doors across the GCC, and we are currently in about 250 doors. We plan to expand to 350 doors across GCC. We also plan to add five exclusive brand outlets and increase our overall presence across all major e-commerce platforms in the UAE this year,” Kuruvilla Markose, COO-International Business Division, Titan Company Limited, told Arabian Business.

Titan’s plan for further expansion in the GCC comes amid its aggressive growth plans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, under which it just entered into partnership deals with Khimji Ramdas in Oman and the Al Batel group in Kuwait and as it readies to expand into Africa.

The Tata Group arm has also set a target of expanding its footprint by adding 20 exclusive showrooms in the UAE by 2023.

Further, the company has plans to launch other lifestyle products, which includes sunglasses, fragrances, accessories and occasion-wear, in the GCC market.

On the new launch plans, Markose said: “We believe in connecting with our consumers and keeping them excited by offering them designs that tell stories. Ramadan is a very important event in the GCC and it’s a special time when people connect with their loved ones.”

Kuruvilla Markose, COO-International Business Division, Titan Company

Titan’s ‘Crescent Collections’ will have four limited edition brands – 400 each – for men and women, each with distinct features celebrating the Middle East region’s art and architecture and the moon motif that is symbolic of the season.

Markose said Titan will also focus on premium product portfolios in the Middle East market, as it does in the Indian market.

“Yes, we plan to take a similar approach as the customers in the GCC are well informed and are willing to pay a premium if a brand is able to cater to their differentiated needs.

“Titan has a long line up of differentiated designs in slim, automatic, mechanical and hybrid,” Markose said.

Set up in 1984, Titan, manufactures more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale.