Dubai retailer KOJ acquires Body Shop business in the UAE

Dubai-based Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group (KOJ) has announced that it has acquired the operators of The Body Shop retail stores within the UAE.

The acquisition of The Body Shop Stores (UAE) will allow KOJ to extend its Body Shop business beyond its already-established stores in western Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

“With this expansion into the UAE, we are thrilled to offer The Body Shop products to a broader customer base across the GCC, and to reinforce our successful partnership with The Body Shop International,” said Hisham Al Amoudi, group CEO of KOJ.

“We founded our company almost 35 years ago with the launch of The Body Shop in western Saudi Arabia. This investment now makes us the largest franchise operation for The Body Shop International in the MENA market, and extends our strong retail footprint on the brand into another dynamic GCC country.”

David Boynton, the CEO of The Body Shop International, said: “KOJ has a deep understanding of The Body Shop brand and a close alignment with our values and sense of purpose; I know that this, combined with the strong business momentum they have built in Saudi Arabia in recent years, will ensure that we reach new heights together in the UAE.”

KOJ operates more than 650 retail outlets across the region including The Body Shop, Early Learning Centre and Lego, as well as its own home-grown brands Nayomi, Moda, Mihyar, and Mikyajy.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and operates around 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries.