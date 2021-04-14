UAE coffee brand expands into Saudi Arabia, first branch opens July 2021

Emirati Coffee, the first Emirati home-grown specialty coffee roastery, is set to open its first Saudi branch in Al Khobar, under the brand name Knowhere, in July 2021.

The coffee roastery, which supplies specialty coffee to more than 160 outlets internationally and in the UAE, is planning to open an outlet in Riyadh in 2022, called Emirati Coffee Roastery.

Emirati Coffee is also eyeing the Chinese market and is in talks with Chinese investors to explore opportunities and plan the introduction of the brand there next year.

This comes after Emirati Coffee recorded a 3,135 percent increase in online sales during 2020, as coronavirus related lockdown measures kept consumers away from coffee shops and on their screens.

“Coffee was already the number one e-commerce grocery product before 2020 but the pandemic boosted the growth due to greater consumption at home,” said Mohamed Ali AlMadfai, CEO.

“Coffee buyers cut back on trips to the supermarket and coffee drinkers can’t go to the cafés. Consumers resorted to online purchases and with the availability of our own delivery fleet, they were able to get their hands on their cup of coffee,” he continued.

The biggest spike in online purchases for Emirati Coffee was witnessed in the two months at the onset of the pandemic, starting mid-March last year with the UAE sterilisation campaign which attempted to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mohamed Ali AlMadfai, CEO of Emirati Coffee

During that period, sales rose to a 1,763 percent increase compared to the previous months recorded from January 11 through to mid-March.

Founded in 2017, Emirati Coffee Co. is a locally owned, home-grown company. Its 371 square-metre roastery in Al Qouz can process up to 36 tons of beans a month. High-grade beans sourced from over 30 origins are roasted.

Consumers in the Middle East are increasingly more appreciative of coffee and the region is considered one of the fastest-growing in terms of coffee consumption.