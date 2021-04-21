How Brands For Less is mapping a positive course through Covid-19 pandemic

The founding partner and CEO of budget retail outfit Brands For Less (BFL), Toufic Kreidieh, described a visit to one of their many stores as a “treasure hunt”, with bargains to be had on various designer labels. However, some could argue that it is he who has struck gold in the past 12 months, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“Brands for Less is an off-price retailer. We really grow when there is a crisis taking place and this was the case during Covid-19 where we were able to grab very good opportunities in different places. We acquired a lot of properties, we signed a lot of deals and good contracts,” he told Arabian Business.

The company, which was founded by Kreidieh and Yasser Beydoun in 1996, opening their first store in Lebanon, launched 11 new stores during 2020 and has a current pipeline of 14 other stores set to open their doors this year.

Kreidieh said: “We were signing contracts left, right and centre because it was a buyers’ market, everyone was worried and we were lucky to really grab opportunities.”

And he said he is happy to put his faith in the future of bricks-and-mortar stores in the region’s shopping malls, despite the changing shopping habits adopted as a result of the Covid crisis.

Earlier this year Emaar Malls announced a 25 percent drop in revenue for 2020, year-on-year and profits tumbled by 69 percent as the company felt the full force of the pandemic.

While malls giant Majid Al Futtaim recorded a 7 percent drop in revenue to AED32.6 billion.

Kreidieh said: “Our presence in the malls increased. At the beginning, they were extremely expensive, but as everything goes in business, it’s supply and demand. Today the malls have more space that they want to sell. They look at us today as a traffic-puller, so what they do is we strike a good deal with them of paying an extremely for less rent and in exchange you will create the buzz and they will rent the areas around our stores.”

BFL, which includes concepts such as Toys For Less, Homes For Less, Tchibo and MUMUSO, boasts over 50 outlets in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malta, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

After opening their first store in Oman in 2020, lease contracts have been signed for two further outlets in the Sultanate. While a store in Kuwait has been ready to open “for the past three months”, but has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Toufic Kreidieh, founding partner and CEO of budget retail outfit Brands For Less (BFL)

Kreidieh said they are currently negotiating for the first store in Qatar and talks are taking place in regard to Saudi Arabia. They are opening their fourth store in Malta with a fifth one under construction and plans to break into Easter Europe.

“Our first real existence, in terms of an expansion, happened in 2008, when everyone was fleeing Dubai and everyone was leaving their cars behind etc. We really benefited from that period of time to really cement our business,” he said.

“We took this opportunity again and we really benefited from this cycle on many levels,” he added.

BFL also invested in a 27,000 square metre warehouse facility in Jebel Ali, which will operate as a fulfilment centre to cater for the company’s online demand.

It was previously revealed that the company had invested $12 million in its ecommerce activities, with plans to grow its online presence to 50 percent of total operations in the next five years.

“Our type of retail is a little bit different. It’s a treasure hunt experience. You cannot hunt these brands sitting at home. You have to go there personally and look for them and hunt for them and come out really victorious from the hunt,” he said.

“It’s a treasure hunt experience that’s hand-in-hand with the brick-and-mortar, but this doesn’t mean that you cannot grow on the other side.”