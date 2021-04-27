UAE’s Emirati Coffee targets expansion to China

Coffee consumption in China is on the rise, especially among the young generation who see it as more aligned with today’s “pop-culture,” said Mohamed Ali AlMadfai, CEO of Emirati Coffee.

Emirati Coffee, a locally owned and Dubai-based speciality coffee roastery, has its eyes set on growth with plans to expand its operations to Saudi Arabia and China by next year and to introduce mass-production products that would compete with coffee giants already on the shelves.

Emirati Coffee works directly with coffee farmers and producers and their coffee is sourced from 30 origins. Now, AlMadfai said they are looking to work with Chinese coffee farmers as well.

“There is a 30 percent annual growth in the coffee industry in China and the Chinese are increas-ingly investing in coffee culture. Because of their access to technology at a lower price when compared to Latin America, the Chinese farmers are able to excel in their growing and processing methods faster,” explained AlMadfai.

“We think that it is the right time to enter the Chinese market, and timing is the most important factor for the success of any business,” he continued.

AlMadfai said they are currently in talks with potential value investors who would be aligned with Emirati Coffee’s vision “allowing us to mimic our channels of operation in the UAE in China.” He said their ambition is to be the first Emirati SME to go public in the Chinese market.

Founded in 2017, Emirati Coffee is a vertically integrated company which roasts its speciality coffee from its 4,000 square feet roastery in Al Quoz and supplies it to 160 cafés across the region. It is currently working to expand its retail vertical with a café concept called Nowhere to be launched in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year.

“Saudi Arabia is a no-brainer. They are our biggest neighbour and biggest market in the region. Their spending power is extremely high and consumer confidence is high. Finally, speciality coffee, which is our industry, is doing really well in Saudi Arabia,” said AlMadfai.

Mohamed Ali AlMadfai, CEO of Emirati Coffee

The coffee industry is on the rise across the Middle East and is expected to grow to $44 billion by the end of 2021, according to Euromonitor International with sales growing at twice the global average.

AlMadfai sees the potential in nurturing and supporting the 500 coffee farmers in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, despite them being generational farmers with traditional methods of production.

“These are generational farmers and so only a few are interested in producing better coffee and even fewer are applying some of the right techniques. Also, they have not been getting the support they needed,” said AlMadfai.

“It is unfortunate honestly but there is a lot of potential and I see that Jazan in the future can have great potential in the industry,” he continued.

Emirati Coffee also plans to grow its presence in the UAE by launching its first flagship boutique in Abu Dhabi’s YAS Mall. The boutique will serve as the company’s distribution point in the emirate while also growing their Business to Consumer vertical.

The SME will be introducing mass-products such as speciality coffee capsules and instant coffees that “would compete with the likes of Nestle on the shelves with a product that is more premium but competing on price,” said AlMadfai.

“One of the things we aspire for is to go for a Series A or capital raise by Q2 or Q3 of next year,” said AlMadfai.

“We want to set a precedent that investments and funds can go towards companies other than tech and that actually with the right investment and value partners, the F&B industry – or any other non-tech industry – has a lot of potential in the region and should be focused on,” he continued.