US fast food brand eyes Saudi debut after franchise deal

New Orleans-born fast food company Popeyes has signed an agreement with Gulf First Fast Food Company to develop and grow the brand in Saudi Arabia.

Gulf First said it has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement for the territory.

With over 3,400 locations in more than 25 countries, the deal builds on Popeyes’ international expansions in China, Spain, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Most recently, the brand announced it will enter the United Kingdom, India and will be growing its presence in Mexico.

“We are thrilled to announce the development agreement with Gulf First to increase the pace of growth for the Popeyes brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of our broader global expansion strategy,” said David Shear, international president of Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Popeyes.

“Guests all over the world love our famous chicken and with its extensive experience in the market, Gulf First will accelerate our ability to reach guests across the kingdom.”

“We are proud to partner with Popeyes to grow the brand’s presence in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It allows us to create hundreds of career opportunities and share the joy of Popeyes with the people of Saudi Arabia,” said Madhav Kapur, CEO of Gulf First.

“We approach every aspect of life with an entrepreneurial spirit, with the aim to improve our lives and our world. We are eager to grow our share in the Saudi Arabia quick service restaurant market by continuing to focus on delivering exceptional service and great-tasting food to our guests. We believe this will position us well for success in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Founded in1972, Popeyes offers a New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items.