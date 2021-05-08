Over 5,000 Covid rule violations reported in Abu Dhabi in past week

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced that local authorities have recorded 5,067 violations of precautionary measures across the emirate over the past week.

The violations were recorded following intensive inspection campaigns to ensure adherence to precautionary and preventive measures and processes put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 and preserve public health.

The violations resulting in 4,210 fines, including 72 fines due to gatherings, 786 warnings to commercial and food establishments and the temporary closure of 71 commercial establishments for 14 days.

These closures included 21 tailor shops, 14 car garages and accessories shops, seven barber shops, seven restaurants and grocery shops, three mobile and electronic shops, two construction material shops and 17 other commercial establishments.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee reiterated that combating Covid-19 is a shared responsibility, and victory over the pandemic is achieved through collaborative efforts.

While inspection campaigns will continue, the committee urges the public to support by reporting any violations through calling the toll-free number 800 2626 or sending a text message to 2828.