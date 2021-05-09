Emaar Malls reveals 169% quarter-on-quarter increase in profits

Dubai-based Emaar Malls has announced a 169 percent increase in profits for the first quarter of the year compared to Q4 2020.

The shopping malls and retail business, which is majority-owned by Emaar Properties, on Sunday reported profits of AED318 million ($87m) for the opening three months of the year, as opposed to AED118m ($32m) recorded for the period October through to December 2020.

Revenue for Q1 2021 totalled AED901m ($245m) as Emaar Malls continues to chart a course of recovery from the economic crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Annual results released earlier this year showed the company’s profits fell from $622m in 2019 to $192m last year.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and board member of Emaar Malls, said: “We continue to focus our efforts on project delivery for our newest expansions and developments ensuring we consistently enhance our financial profitability.”

Emaar Mall’s e-commerce fashion and lifestyle platform, Namshi, a wholly owned subsidiary, recorded sales of AED258m ($70m) for Q1 2021, attributed to growth in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other GCC countries along with its launch in Qatar in early 2021. Additionally, 117 new brands were launched on the platform in Q1 2021.

“As we persist in driving growth for Emaar Malls, both locally and internationally, we are committed to delivering transformational retail and entertainment experiences that exceeds expectations of constantly evolving customer demands,” said Alabbar.

Occupancy levels across Emaar Malls’ assets – The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Gold & Diamond Park, Souk Al Bahar and the community retail centres – stood at 91 percent for Q1.

The company continued to offer rental relief in its fourth phase for Q1 2021, so far, providing more than AED1.2 billion ($327m) to combat the effects of the global pandemic on its retailers.

While tenant sales recorded 14 percent growth in Q1 2021, compared to Q1 in 2020 across the group and six percent growth when compared to Q4, 2020.

Alabbar said: “Dubai is one of the fastest growing city in the world and we are embracing the speed and demands of the emerging generation of customers.”