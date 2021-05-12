UAE fuel retail giant posts $172m net profit as expansion continues

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has reported a first quarter net profit of AED631 million ($172 million) for the quarter, driven by an improvement in margins.

The company also said it is on track to open a total of up to 80 new stations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia by the end of this year, of which 30-35 are expected to be opened in the UAE.

As part of the its ongoing transformation, the company said it remains committed to reducing operating costs and ensuring continued competitiveness in the UAE fuel retail and convenience store sector.

Throughout the first quarter of 2021, ADNOC Distribution’s operational expenditure decreased by 6.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

As of the end of March, the company’s liquidity was at AED5.1 billion in the form of AED2.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and AED2.8 billion in unused credit facility.

In addition to its growth in the UAE, the company remains well positioned to harness international growth opportunities, particularly in Saudi Arabia, building on three definitive agreements signed in 2020 and 2021 to acquire a total of 35 stations, which will bring its total network in the country to 37 stations.

Ahmed Al Shamsi (pictured above), acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “We have progressed our smart growth strategy in the first quarter and have ambitious targets for 2021, including the opening of 70 to 80 new stations across domestic and international markets. Our focus on creating shareholder value continued in the first quarter of 2021 and we remain committed to providing strong dividend visibility.”