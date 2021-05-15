UAE’s homegrown convenience store Zoom launches first drive through service

Zoom, the UAE’s home-grown convenience store, has introduced its first drive-through service in a pilot project in Dubai.

The first drive through service will pilot at ENOC’s service station located at Al Aweer, with plans to introduce the concept in select stations in the UAE in the coming months.

The new service will enable customers to shop from Zoom at ENOC service stations and collect their order from the safety of their cars.

Customers can drive up to the digital screen, where they can speak to Zoom staff via live video and place their order which is displayed on the right side of the screen.

Customers can use contactless payment options, including ENOCPay and drive to the next window to pick up their order.

Once the order is placed, customers can either drive up to the window to pick up their order or wait in the designated parking space where a Zoom staff-member will deliver the order to their vehicle.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi (pictured above), group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the retail sector and we believe it is imperative to innovate our services to adapt to this changing landscape, add to the overall customer experience and maintain the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees.

“We have geared our efforts towards introducing services and novel ideas that offer convenient, safe and contactless services to our customers and will continue to utilise the power of digitisation to enhance our retail offering.”

Recently, Zoom partnered with Talabat and NowNow to facilitate contactless home delivery across the UAE.

Launched in 2009, Zoom has more than 228 outlets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.