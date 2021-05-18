Abu Dhabi-based Agthia Group acquires majority stake in Nabil Foods

Agthia Group PJSC has acquired a 60 percent stake in regional processed meat producer Nabil Foods with an equity value of $107.2 million (AED394 m).

The acquisition, which marks Abu Dhabi-based Agthia’s first entry into the processed protein industry includes a 60 percent stake acquired from ADQ, a holding company (in exchange for a convertible instrument) and a further 20 percent stake acquired from Ideal Holding Limited in exchange for cash.

“Agthia, through the support of ADQ, is delighted to have Nabil Foods as part of its family, and we are convinced that this transaction will place Agthia at the forefront of a fast-growing protein industry,” said Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group.

“Backed by Agthia’s strong financials, regional operations and industry expertise, we are committed to further developing the Nabil business and brand and are confident about achieving significant growth in both existing and new markets,” he continued.

The acquisition also widens food and beverage company Agthia’s overall category portfolio, adding processed protein to its existing dates, bottled water, convenience food, flour and animal feed businesses.

Agthia will now have an established presence in Jordan for the first time, allowing the group to benefit from new revenue streams, cost and revenue cooperation opportunities, expanded product offerings, enhanced financial performance and profitability as well as cross-selling opportunities.

“This acquisition is well aligned with our 2025 transformational strategy that is focused on pursuing new, scalable opportunities in the region over the next five years that will help extend Agthia’s market leadership, provide significant value for all our stakeholders and continue to drive profitability with a consumer-centric approach,” said Smith.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group

Building on the acquisition of Nabil Foods, Agthia’s Board of Directors recently approved the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Atyab, an Egyptian producer of frozen processed chicken and beef products that will further strengthen Agthia’s presence within the processed protein category.

Nabil Foods has a processing capacity of 43,000 tons per year and 600 individual product lines. It is also a sector leader in research and development and will complement Agthia’s own research and development efforts.