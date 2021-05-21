UAE’s largest fuel retailer hires former Tabreed boss as new CEO

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has announced the appointment of Bader Saeed Al Lamki as CEO.

Al Lamki, who starts his new role on May 27, brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas, energy efficiency, clean energy and utilities sectors, and most recently held the role of CEO at the National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed).

He has also held senior positions at Masdar, supporting business growth activities and the advancement of the company’s renewable energy portfolio in 25 countries, leading on a number of its most iconic projects.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber (pictured below), chairman, ADNOC Distribution, said: “I look forward to welcoming Bader onboard, an experienced CEO with a pedigree of success in his recent leadership roles, as we continueto drive forward with our smart growth strategy, with a focus on delivering modern fuel retail convenience to customers and added value to our shareholders.”

The start date of Al Lamki, who replaces Ahmed Al Shamsi, coincides with the company’s inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has included the ADNOC unit after it met the necessary requirements and will now be among nine UAE listed companies to be part of the index which is most widely tracked by global institutional investors.

The inclusion is expected to increase the attractiveness of ADNOC Distribution’s shares to potential international investors, a statement said.

ADNOC Distribution operates 449 retail fuel stations and 332 convenience stores and is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE. In 2018, the company expanded its operations internationally, opening two service stations in Saudi Arabia.