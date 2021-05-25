UAE developer lures major retailers for upcoming Moroccan shopping mall

The Moroccan unit of UAE-based developer Imkan has announced significant progress on its Rabat-based Le Carrousel project as it signs two major retailers to feature at its upcoming Mall du Carrousel.

Imkan Maroc also said it has appointed leasing management firm AMS Africa to implement the mall’s merchandising strategy.

Mall du Carrousel, which will be home to a leasable retail space of ​​over 29,000 square metres spread across two levels, has signed lease agreements with Carrefour Market, part of the LabelVie Group, and CineAtlas Holding, the first network of premium cinema complexes in Morocco.

The mall is estimated to attract more than 5 million visitors when it opens in 2023.

The Carrefour Market brand will take a retail space of more than 2,000 square metres while CineAtlas will develop a seven-screen multiplex spanning over 2,500 square metres featuring a jazz café bar as well as a gourmet restaurant with a terrace overlooking the Atlantic.

Ahmad Aref, managing director of Imkan Maroc, said: “We are pleased to partner with AMS Africa, which has a world-renowned reputation in its field. We are looking forward to welcoming the imminent arrival of prestigious brands… which reflect the relevance of Mall du Carrousel’s commercial strategy.”

The Mall du Carrousel will be an open-air shopping centre that combines entertainment, dining and shopping, he added.

It is an integral part of the Le Carrousel project (pictured above), a mixed-use destination of over 11 hectares on the Rabat coastline.

In addition to the Mall du Carrousel, the project includes luxury oceanfront residences, a seafront promenade and a boutique hotel.

Phase 1 involves an investment of AED520 million dirhams including AED330 million allocated to the construction of retail space, green space and 1,000 parking spaces.