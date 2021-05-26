Spinneys launches second local business incubator after AED3m sales success

The disruption of global supply chains at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year highlighted the significance of local food production.

However, supermarket major Spinneys is playing its part in ensuring the shelves are always stocked, with the return of the Local Business Incubator following the success of the inaugural 2020 programme.

“Local production is going to be very important because in all reality it will be a very long time before we get back to air freight being as subsidised as it was when passengers were sitting above the cargo hold,” Tom Harvey, commercial manager at Spinneys, told Arabian Business.

“Some imported food is going to be more expensive in the future and there is therefore a gap that local production can fill in delivering more affordable great quality products here in the UAE,” he added.

The programme was launched last year amid the economic challenges caused by Covid-19 with the aim of supporting the UAE’s food security agenda by reducing dependence on imported supplies.

Out of the 165 applicants for last year’s round, Harvey said Spinneys shortlisted 25 and launched 14 new brands with a further six currently in development phase.

As a result, Spinneys stores have released 100 new product lines and created 50 new jobs among the winners of the 2020 businesses. Total sales value from incubator brands alone reached over AED3 million ($817,000), Spinneys revealed.

“We see this as an important aspect of our Do Better Together sustainability strategy. We hope to find the products that are the most inspiring and relevant to our customers and have them on Spinneys shelves first,” said Harvey.

“Our customers love to discover exciting brands that are different and what this gives us is the chance to be the first in the market with those,” he added.

Tom Harvey, commercial manager at Spinneys

The 2021 Local Business Incubator offers a chance to reward even more local food producers and manufacturers in the emirates for their innovation and accelerate their path to supermarket entry, the supermarket brand added.

There are no listing fees and with generous payment terms selected brands receive regular coaching sessions from Spinneys’ senior management team, as well as marketing support across its digital channels, PR and via in-store sampling (which has not happened to date because of the coronavirus related restrictions).

“We’re not necessarily looking for somebody who’s got an established business or a polished and finished product. If you’ve got the right idea and we think it’s relevant for the customers and the market, and scalable as a business, we will support you in setting the business up,” said Harvey.

The main eligibility criteria is that the product needs to be produced or manufactured in the UAE and meet a clear consumer need.

“We live here and are part of the community: we want to support it and we want to see its economic health boosted as much as we can. It is very much about local production to support local customers,” said Harvey.

This year’s programme will run with a shorter exclusivity period of six months instead of 12, allowing businesses to grow faster and expand further with other retailers.

This change came about as a result of 2020 winners getting requests from other retailers to list their products, soon after launching with Spinneys.

Entries are now open and must be submitted by June 30 and Harvey said that “if we have a similar level of applications as last year, we will be very happy”.