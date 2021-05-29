E-commerce giant Amazon launches pre-owned deals in the UAE

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Warehouse for customers in the UAE, offering thousands of pre-owned and open box products with discounts of up to 60 percent of the original selling price.

The Amazon Warehouse storefront at Amazon.ae/amazonwarehouse provides deals across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen and toys.

The launch comes as each year Amazon receives millions of customer returns. Every returned item is inspected to assess its quality and condition.

If the item meets Amazon’s quality standards for resale, Amazon Warehouse then relists the item as “used” along with notes on the condition of the item and resells it at a discount.

Amazon said all products are inspected and graded using its 20-point quality system. Items will function properly but will vary in condition and price, based on cosmetic damage, packaging, or missing accessories.

Condition types range from “like new” and “open box” to “acceptable.” All Amazon Warehouse purchases are backed by the company’s 15-day return policy.

Amine Mamlouk, Amazon MENA executive, said: “We understand how important a good deal can be for customers, and launching Amazon Warehouse in the UAE gives shoppers an easy and trusted source to enjoy savings on thousands of pre-owned and open box products.

“We perform rigorous inspections on each Amazon Warehouse item while guaranteeing easy returns if customers are unsatisfied, which means they can buy with confidence and enjoy the same peace of mind they have when purchasing new products on Amazon.ae with even greater value for their money.”