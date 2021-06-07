Chalhoub Group to up share of local Saudis, women in workforce

Luxury goods retailer Chalhoub Group sets goal of increasing the share of Saudis working in back-of-house roles and upping the number of women in senior management roles.

For back-of-house roles, Chalhoub Group aims to boost the number of staff to 52 percent in the next three years, up from the current 34 percent, and women in senior management roles are to be increased to 50 percent, up from 20 percent by 2023.

In its 2020 sustainability report, the group sets new targets for its strategy in Saudi Arabia for the next three years, and its goals are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The five pillars of the company’s plan are leadership, people, partners, planet and impact, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“At Chalhoub Group, we set ourselves ambitious targets in line with the Vision 2030, because it represents the understanding of a future that we share for this country: consistently aiming to be the best,” said Patrick Chalhoub, group president, Chalhoub Group.

The Chalhoub Group, recognised as one of the 30 best workplaces in the kingdom, has also developed a senior leadership program for women that will further extend opportunities for those working to reach the highest positions in the organisation.

On an operational level, the Group has formulated plans to reduce its carbon footprint, and reveals in the report that they are investing in renewable energy solutions and technologies to reduce per employee electricity consumption (-16 percent), water (-6 percent) and paper (-15 percent) which will lead to a further reduction in anthropogenic carbon emissions. Digital systems now allow the Group to use more resource efficient measures and promote responsible business practices.

Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chalhoub Group, said: “While the pandemic was challenging, it provided time for new levels of learning and innovation. Across our Group, the necessity to rapidly implement digital technologies has revealed just how important the relationship between efficiency and sustainability is.”