Optimism grows as UAE’s retail sector shows ‘promising signs’ in early 2021

More than half of UAE residents believe there will be a strong economic rebound from the pandemic in the UAE retail sector, according to new research.

The State of the UAE Retail Economy, which tracks the progress of the retail economy, revealed optimism that the sector in the UAE will recover strongly in 2021.

The report, published by Majid Al Futtaim, said that despite the challenges of the global pandemic, consumer business in the UAE has proved resilient, dropping by 12 percent compared to the 22 percent decline seen by the wider economy.

It also highlights the developing role played by e-commerce in retail’s response to Covid-19.

The data, which combines sales transactions and footfall in malls, showed that in the UAE, e-commerce has increased to double its 2019 level, and by February, e-commerce spend had increased by 30 percent year-on-year.

It is estimated that around a quarter of the country’s electronic sales, between 7-9 percent of fashion purchases and up to 8 percent of grocery sales now happen online.

The report indicates clear signs of optimism returning to the local consumer market, and the UAE is predicted to have the fastest growth within the GCC this year.

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, the report highlighted that UAE residents are gaining confidence when it comes to spending.

Majid Al Futtaim’s data reported an increase of 17 percent in consumer spending from February to March, and retail sales in malls showed an increase of 10 percent year-on-year in March.

The welcome return of tourism in the UAE has also shown promise, with tourist spending in the first quarter of 2021 seeing a notable increase in the categories of fashion and accessories (91 percent), watches and jewellery (207 percent) and electronics (90 percent) compared to Q1 2019.

The report added that digitisation, careful spending, and sustainability and health play a key role in consumer behaviours and buying patterns.

“Digital shopping has become established alongside physical shops, creating the arrival of the ‘phygital’ age, whilst shifting attitudes of millennials and Gen Xers means these groups are choosing to spend their money wisely, saving on everyday essentials to free up cash to make more emotional purchases,” the report noted.

The data also suggested that sustainability is a focus for consumers in the UAE, with more than two thirds showing concern for the environment and half now likely to buy products that are kinder to the planet.

Alain Bejjani (pictured above), CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, said: “In 2020, we experienced a rapid shift from established consumer patterns to the need for emerging innovation, like e-commerce, to meet customers’ changing needs. The report findings come at a time when the nation’s dedicated vaccination program is offering a real sense of hope and confidence, following an undeniably tough year for everyone.

“Today, we see a renewed sense of optimism that retail in the UAE will effectively recover, and our inaugural State of the UAE Retail Economy report underlines this. With comprehensive data driven insights, our report findings will empower our stakeholders to make clearly informed business or policy-related decisions which, over time, will contribute to the wider UAE economy.

“I am confident that the promising signs we’ve seen from the first few months of 2021 will continue to drive a positive outlook on economic recovery as we continue to adapt to a post-Covid-19 world.”