How NFTs and cryptocurrencies will disrupt the luxury market

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies have the potential to disrupt the luxury market with NFTs creating a digital passport of the product and cryptocurrencies providing an increasingly popular alternative payment form.

Luxury retailer and jeweller Jacob&Co started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for their high-end watches a couple of months ago and its CEO Benjamin Arabov said “there is a strong interest already and several clients have paid for their timepieces with cryptocurrencies.”

“We have a lot of customers who are big players in the crypto-space and we wanted to provide them with an additional payment solution and an opportunity to disrupt the system and pay in a different format,” said Arabov.

“It’s definitely a good step and clients are appreciative of it. It puts us in a different category when comparing to our competitors,” he added.

Jacob&Co was also the first high-end business to offer a luxury watch NFT in April, a move that would eventually lead to greater authenticity and transparency in the secondary or post-purchase market. NFT watches would be sold concurrently with the physical version of the watch, creating a sort of digital ledger for the timepiece, explained Arabov.

“I think NFT is going to become a big player within the luxury space and will allow consumers to have a digital passport of their product allowing them to track each transaction that happens. They will have a digital ledger of the watch for its lifetime,” explained Arabov.

“It will show much the watch brand is worth in terms of an investment and whether it is depreciating or appreciating in the secondary market. People buy watches not only because they love the brand or the watch, they also buy timepieces for the investment aspect of it. And they want to know they could flip the watch and either break even or make money,” he continued.

With fake watches being sold with increasing frequency, NFTs would also help in guaranteeing a watch’s authenticity, given that it is a digital record of the timepiece, explained Arabov.

Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob&Co

Jacob&Co works with a cryptocurrency exchange called CEX.io which processes the crypto-payment and transfers the dollars to the company. Every client that wants to purchase a watch in crypto needs to will need to go through the know-your-customer (KYC) process, explained Arabov.

While Arabov believes cryptocurrencies and NFTs provide significant opportunities for the luxury market, he acknowledges that it will be a challenge for the big luxury groups to embrace that space.

“A lot of luxury brands are owned by big groups, with very few independent brands of our size, so I don’t know how long it will take them to adapt or if they are willing to do so. It’s not such an easy process to set-up if you have to go through board procedures and all of that,” said Arabov.

“Hopefully they do adapt and accept cryptocurrencies because that will speed up adoption across the globe in other industries,” he added.