E-commerce major Noon creates hundreds of jobs for young Saudis

Noon.com, the regional homegrown digital marketplace, has announced the expansion of its customer service operations in Saudi Arabia, creating hundreds of jobs for local youth.

Noon said its mission is to enable and empower the region’s youth by creating opportunities for them to participate in the digital economy.

The company said it has recruited Saudi youth to roles including customer service profiles such as agents, operations managers, team leaders, trainers and quality auditors.

The expansion will help support rapid growth of Noon’s customer base in the kingdom, the company said, adding that it will continue to hire and train young Saudis as part of the initiative to help boost employment, develop skill sets and drive the local economy.

Ahmed Gadouri, general manager, Noon, said: “Boosting our on-the-ground resources with local hires will amplify our customer excellence mission in the kingdom. Noon was born to serve the people of this region and help drive business success for thousands of local businesses.

“Our service operations are part of Noon’s frontline and an incredibly important arm of the business. This is a strong vote of confidence in our people who are talented and ambitious, worthy of brilliance and able to achieve incredible things.”

Noon’s Saudi customer service team will be made up of local hires working in the capital, Riyadh, and remotely across Saudi Arabia.

Noon launched operations in the kingdom in December 2017.

In late 2020, Noon launched its dedicated grocery platform, Noon Daily, in Riyadh and Jeddah.

At the start of the year, Noon also launched Noon VIP, its customer loyalty program, across Saudi Arabia which offers customers exclusive benefits such as one percent cashback on all orders, free next-day delivery on express orders and priority customer service.

Noon.com is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Mohamed Alabbar, the chairman of Emaar Properties.