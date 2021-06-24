How Covid-19 drove UAE’s retail e-commerce market to reach $3.9bn record value

Driven by the digital shift accelerated by coronavirus, UAE’s retail e-commerce market reached a record $3.9 billion in 2020, despite lingering challenges.

The increase marks a 53 percent year-over-year increase with the market projected to reach $8bn by 2025, according to new analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This forecast is supported by several factors including income potential, high internet penetration rate (99 percent), a developed transport logistics network, modern digital payment systems, a growing tech-savvy youth population, and strong government support.

The UAE has the highest smartphone penetration rate in the MENA region, which was an influencing factor in the growth of mobile-commerce from 29 percent in 2015 to 42 percent in 2020. In 2020, the UAE retail mobile-commerce market value reached $1.6bn, 56 percent higher than the previous year.

The UAE’s retail mobile-commerce market is projected to reach $3.9bn by 2025.

Despite these growth opportunities, challenges in the e-commerce market remain, such as cash on delivery. However, during the pandemic, the share of this payment method was significantly reduced in favour of contactless payments which were perceived to be more hygienic.

Also, some online retailers faced financial pressures due to high costs, namely in the return of products. Research indicated that people return 15 to 40 percent of what they buy online, compared to 5 to 10 percent for in-store shopping. This is expected to decrease as retailers improve online product details, customer support and visualisation.

The apparel and footwear e-commerce category had a 33 percent share of the UAE retail e-commerce market with a value of $1.3bn, the highest category according to Euromonitor data. This was attributed to the growing demand for comfortable clothing, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, during the lockdown measures last year.

The UAE’s retail mobile-commerce market is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2025

The second biggest category in UAE retail e-commerce was consumer electronics with a share of 31 percent ($1.2 billion). Here, the demand was high especially for laptops, personal computers and tablets, due to the remote working and online education. Food and drink was the third largest category (11 percent or $400 million) in 2020.

During the Covid-19 pandemic (2019-2020), the retail e-commerce of Food and Drink, and Consumer Electronics products had triple-digit growth rates. Other product groups which had more than 50 percent growth rates include beauty and personal care, pet care, and apparel and footwear, as Euromonitor.

It is expected that the highest growing product in the UAE e-commerce market will be personal accessories and eyewear with a growth rate of 20 percent from 2020 to 2025, followed by media products, pet care and home care products.

E-commerce trends predicted to gain traction with consumers include quicker, safer, more intuitive and personalised experiences, voice-activated shopping, contextual and social commerce, virtual instant reordering, and product subscriptions combined with conveniences, such as same-day delivery and competitive pricing will draw more consumers to choose e-commerce over traditional face-to-face channels.