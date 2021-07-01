Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to go on sale on July 18, prices start from $26

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18, it was announced on Thursday.

Visitors are being promised “a spectacular world of innovation and entertainment” across 182 days from October 1 to March 31 2022.

With three months to go, Expo 2020 has announced three ticket tiers to ensure every visitor will be able to enjoy the spectacular event, regardless of the duration of their visit to Dubai.

One-day tickets are priced at AED95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at AED195 while season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at AED495.

Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Reem Al Hashimy (pictured below), UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The scale and diversity of what Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer is remarkable, and a testament to the commitment, tenacity and collaborative spirit of each and every individual who has made this happen.

“Excitement is building, and we are ready to welcome everyone to an unmissable six-month celebration, the likes of which the world has yet to experience. No two days at Expo will be the same, and with so much on offer, every guest will be inspired to visit as many times as possible, to witness the collaborative power of innovation and collaboration and to join the making of a new world.”

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry, a statement said.

It added that complimentary tickets will also be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 percent discount, while visitors aged 60 years and above can also enter for free.

Tickets will go on sale online at expo2020dubai.com. They will also be available through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Awarded to Dubai back in November 2013, the event was originally scheduled to start on October 20 last year, but it was agreed to postpone for a year in light of the Covid-19 crisis after a unanimous vote from members of the World Expo governing body, Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Separately, Al Hashimy told a media briefing she “remains confident” of attracting 25 million visits to the showcase event.

In what will be the first world expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and the South Asia region, under the theme of “Connecting Minds Creating The Future”, she said: “We remain confident that we will welcome them safely so that they and their friends and family, their colleagues and their peers can enjoy themselves with the assurance that their health and peace of mind is our uncompromising commitment.”

As previously reported by Arabian Business, there are no plans to make full vaccination mandatory for visitors to the Expo site, although Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice president of communications at Expo 2020, said immunisation against coronavirus is “highly recommended”.

All staff at the site have been vaccinated and international participants and their staff have also been offered vaccines.