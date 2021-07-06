Dubai consumer confidence hits highest mark in a decade

Consumer confidence in Dubai rose to its highest level for a decade in the second quarter of 2021, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the quarterly Consumer Confidence Index of Dubai Economy, consumer optimism rose to 151 points in Q2, a marked increase from the 125 points recorded in the same period last year and the 145 points in Q1.

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy, said: “The latest Consumer Confidence Index, which shows remarkable improvements in consumer perceptions in Dubai during the second quarter of this year, reflects the growing momentum of broader economic recovery.”

Three quarters of consumers were positive on jobs, compared to 32 percent in the same period in 2020 while 91 percent of consumers were also optimistic of finding a job in the next 12 months, compared to 75 percent in the same period last year.

Consumers were also positive about their current personal financial conditions as 81 percent expressed confidence compared to 57 percent in the same period in 2020.

The latest figures showed that 84 percent of consumers had a positive perception on the overall economy in Q2 compared to 77 percent in the same period last year.

The recovery seen in tourism and commercial traffic as well as increase in advertisements were cited as factors driving positive perceptions.

Nearly nine in 10 consumers (88 percent) said they feel that the time is right to buy the things they need and want to buy, compared to 51 percent in the same period in 2020.

The figures also showed that 49 percent of consumers will spend money left after meeting basic needs on vacations while 38 percent will spend it on outdoor entertainment and buying new clothes while 33 percent will save any excess money.

The Consumer Confidence Index, launched in 2011, captures a consumer’s perceptions on the overall economy, personal finance and job opportunities as well as intentions and expectations of buying and saving.

The study helps in developing policies related to consumer protection, in addition to enabling the private sector to estimate demand and develop their marketing strategies accordingly.