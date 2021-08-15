Kuwait’s Floward expands into Egypt

The move marks the eighth country and 22nd city the e-commerce platform has launched in since it was founded back in 2017.

According to a statement the company, which offers fresh-cut flowers sourced from around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers, will “gradually expand to other cities and regions within the country”.

Floward CEO, Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, said: “After cementing our position as the go-to destination for flowers and gifts in the GCC and London – UK, we are now very excited to expand further into the MENA region starting with Egypt.

We are always looking into expanding into large markets so we can reap the benefits of our major efforts put towards growing Floward and servicing our wide customer base. We have great confidence in the Egyptian economy, valued at more than $350 billion, with the flowers industry estimated at nearly $300 million. This makes it a very promising and attractive market to launch our services in and to also provide job opportunities for the Egyptian youth and talents.”

AbdulAziz Al-Loughani, founder and chief executive officer of Floward.

He added, “Additionally, there is a historic and strong relationship between the GCC countries and Egypt and their people, and we are proud to offer them our services and help them share their feelings with their loved ones in Cairo.”

As well as Flowers, Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes.