Emirati-owned online tea company quadruples year-on-year sales

Emirati-owned Feel Good Tea Co. has more than quadrupled its annual sales in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait since its launch in 2019.

The company, an online tea store that offers personalised gifts, has seen a 406 percent sales growth in the past year, with April, May, June and Ramadan witnessing its highest figures yet.

“With online becoming a preferred buying channel, our quality speciality tea appears to have been a go-to refreshment during Covid lockdowns largely due to its unique health benefits,” said Feel Good Tea Co. owner Mohammad Al Hawari.

“During our first year of operation, we generated AED4.6 million ($1.25m) in revenue and we have continued to grow during the pandemic.”

Feel Good Tea Co.’s website boasts a 30 percent repeat order profile, which is twice the percentage the company saw during its first year.

Year-on-year growth in Kuwait was greatest at 1,100 percent, Saudi Arabia showed a 433 percent y-o-y growth and the UAE, a 175 percent increase in sales.

Mohammad Alhawari, the Emirati founder and CEO of Dubai-based start-up Feel Good Tea Co.

The company’s customer base is 80 percent women, but Al Hawari said that the number of male customers has grown since Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum posted about Feel Good Tea Co. on his Instagram profile.

Feel Good Tea Co. has recently launched new mini box tea collections that Al Hawari hopes will encourage even greater growth in the 2022 y-o-y report.

“We are hoping the Mini Box can emulate the success of our Discover Box, where personally selected teas are presented in a lovely wooden box. Discover Box sales have risen by 600% in the past year,” said Al Hawari, who credited the company’s growth and success to their innovative and personalised approach to tea sales.