New online auction aims to boost date sales for UAE farmers

UAE-based food major Agthia Group has announced the launch of eZad, an online business to business auction platform where buyers from across the globe can buy dates in bulk from sellers in the UAE.

The company said eZad makes buying and selling of dates faster, more transparent and profitable for all stakeholders. It added that the platform is committed to helping farmers grow better dates while enabling wholesale date buyers to grow their business.

In the first phase, eZad will source dates from farmers in the UAE and begin listing from the start of the harvest season in August. Subsequently, eZad’s scope will be gradually expanded to other countries.

Farmers will list their dates for auction in eZad through a certification system that grades dates under reliable market standards, supported by a quality guarantee built on the reputation from dates giant Al Foah.

The auction listing will be made available on eZad to buyers around the world for 48 hours. Buyers will be able to search and filter the listings based on preferences such as price, date type, quantity and quality.

Alan Smith, CEO, Agthia Group said: “The eZad platform has been created to bring transparency, convenience and standardisation to the dates industry, through the technology and services we provide. Our goal is to link small and big farmers directly to bulk date buyers via a single, simple and innovative platform.

Alan Smith, CEO, Agthia Group.

“By creating this direct link, previously hidden margins as well as travel expenses would be eliminated thereby offering a cost-effective solution to buyers.”

He added: “The tailor-made platform addresses the pain points of all stakeholders involved across the value chain. We have always put our farmers and customers at the heart of all that we do, and we will continue to do so to ensure fair economic returns and benefits for all.”