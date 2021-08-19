Saudi retail major returns to profitability following five quarters of losses

Saudi-based franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has returned to profitability following five consecutive quarters of net losses.

In a statement, the company said it achieved SR1,701.7 million ($453.7m) in revenues and a net profit of SR45.7m ($12.2m) for the quarter ended June 30.

Consolidated like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth continued to improve for the third consecutive quarter with a growth of 190 percent, it added.

Based on pre-pandemic results, consolidated LFL revenues were down 13 percent because of ongoing capacity limitations in shopping malls and F&B outlets, social distancing, and vaccination rules.

“We are pleased with the results achieved in the first quarter, as we returned to profitability following five consecutive quarters of net losses. Top-line recovery was significant, with sales figures returning to pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 related restrictions lifted across markets and supported by Ramadan seasonal sales,” said Marwan Moukarzel, CEO at Alhokair.

Saudi retail revenues reached SR1.3bn in the quarter, up 189 percent from the same period last year. This growth was attributed to the gradual normalisation of operations as consumer sentiment improved with the onset of Ramadan.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenues were 8.9 percent lower despite ongoing capacity limitations in shopping malls, which suggests that the post-pandemic recovery is afoot.

Despite Ramadan generally being a weaker season for quick service restaurants, Alhokair said its F&B segment saw revenues of SR107m versus SR19m in the year-earlier period and a 4 percent quarter on quarter increase in transactions.

The upcoming period will witness further expansion in the F&B segment with new store openings, sub-franchise agreements, and new brands acquisitions, the company said.

“With legacy inventory issues now behind us, this year will see us focus on accelerating top-line growth and improving our margins. As announced at year end, we are also taking actions to further strengthen the company’s financial position to enable long term sustainable growth,” said Moukarzel.

International operations generated revenues of SR219m, up 215.4 percent year-on-year as stores reopened in key markets while compared to pre-pandemic, revenues were down 2.3 percent.

Online sales came in at SR61.5m, down 25.3 percent from the same period last year as a continued recovery in the Saudi retail segment led to an increase of in-store traffic post lockdowns.

“Our commitment to digitalisation is stronger than ever and we made significant progress in migrating brands to Vogacloset, with 29 additions during the first quarter, while the plan is to continue diversifying the brand offering on the platform,” said Moukarzel.

“In addition, we continue to expand our online presence in Saudi Arabia and in our international markets where we launched two new mono-brand platforms during the quarter, which will support growth in online sales across markets,” he added.