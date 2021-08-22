Saudi-based Tanmiah announces 20% first-half profit growth, eyes expansion

Tanmiah Food Company, which provides fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, reported SAR734.9 million ($196m) in revenue for the first half of 2021 following their initial public offering.

Gross profit value in the first six months of the year increased by 20.2 percent year-on-year to SAR167.5m ($44.7m), while net income was SAR22.2m ($5.92m), with a decrease of 16.2 percent attributable mainly to an increase in the global grain prices.

The company began trading on the Saudi Exchange in August following its IPO, which raised SAR402m ($107.2m).

“Following the success of our recent IPO and the clear vote of confidence investors have placed in Tanmiah, our strong revenue growth in 2021 positions the business for an ambitious expansion,” Zulfiqar Hamadani CEO of Tanmiah said.

“Combined with a planned rapid ramp-up in spending on production, distribution and brand assets, our integrated and efficient business model will enable us to increase capacity to take full advantage of the growing market demand in our defensive sector.”

Planned capital expenditure in the next five years, to increase feed milling, primary processing and further processing capacities, is intended to allow the company to capture new and emerging growth opportunities.

While Tanmiah intends to grow its fresh chicken business in line with the Saudi government’s strategic goal of attaining 80 percent self-sufficiency in the poultry sector.

“Our business segments have continued to provide significant revenue growth driven mainly by a strong performance in the farming and further processing segments. Our cost management initiatives have continued to bear fruit, even as we have strategically increased spending on selling and distribution, and general and administrative items,” Tanmiah spokesperson Ahmed Osilan said.

“While margins have been impacted in the short-term by much higher grain costs, we are confident in our business model going forward as we prepare to undertake major capital expenditure. The company’s balance sheet has strengthened further and is poised to support the ambitious expansion plan that we have set for the coming years, which will support food security and self-sufficiency in the region.”

Food security is a major goal for the kingdom as it looks to diversify its economy under its ambitious Vision 2030 plan.