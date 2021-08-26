Sharjah relaxes Covid-related rules for retail businesses

Sharjah on Thursday announced that it is relaxing some commercial rules related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has approved a new level of precautionary and preventive measures for economic facilities in the emirate.

SECDMT approved raising the capacity of shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment venues licenced by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to 80 percent.

According to state news agency WAM, SECDMT also approved raising the capacity of wedding halls licenced by SEDD to reach 60 percent or a maximum of 300 people, with guests needing to wear protective masks and adhering to physical distancing.

Attendance of events is limited to people who have received the vaccine or who participate in clinical trials of the vaccine. They must also present a negative PCR test result within a maximum period of 48 hours before the date of the event.

Sharjah’s announcement comes a day after Ras Al Khaimah announced a relaxation of restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under new rules approved by the Ras Al Khaimah Government, hotels can now operate at full capacity as long as physical distancing and mask wearing are implemented.

Under the new rules announced in a series of tweets by the official government media office, public transport can operate at 75 percent capacity.