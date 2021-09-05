Dubai-based Curate Home hits at conscious consumption

Conscious consumption is all the rage in a world where climate change becomes a more pressing concern every day. For entrepreneurs, there’s an opportunity to introduce more environmentally friendly products, simultaneously capitalising on a growing segment of consumers who are more careful in selecting products.

Neeti Kashyap, founder of start-up Curate Home, is looking to strike this balance through her homeware products that are made by local artisans.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, Kashyap talks about what led her into this line of work, how she ensures her products are sustainable and how she wants to see her business grow.

When did you come up with the idea of Curate Home or realise there was a gap in the market for the business?

I founded Curate Home in July 2020. The world had come to a stop, our homes had become our refuge, our place of work, our retreat, and our escape.

People were looking to reinvent and redecorate their homes and on the other end, artisans and small businesses were struggling to survive.

We sold out of cotton throws within a week in July and I realised the need to pivot and set up a D2C business.

Can you tell me how you ensure your products are sustainably sourced and how you vet the artisans you work with?

I am trained in an apparel manufacturing background and have worked for over a decade in the textile and apparel sector, in factories, mills and offices. I have a professional network and relationship dating back many years with a lot of artisans.

In the past, I have also worked in a local start-up that was focused on sustainability.

Neeti Kashyap, founder of start-up Curate Home.

We follow requirements and procedures that are established and followed internationally.

One of the brands we work with live a completely sustainable life in a village in the Himalayas, the ceramics they make by hand come all the way from the small village to us with zero plastic usage. They are packed using dried pine needles, found in abundance locally in the village.

What is your business plan?

We aspire for Curate Home to become synonymous with shopping for unique and authentic design objects.

The price points of some of your goods seem rather high-end. What is your target market, and do you find that people are hesitant to pay up to AED350 for something like a teapot?

None of our products are mass produced. Each of them is made by hand, on handlooms, printed by hand. So yes, none of them would compare to a factory made, one out of 50,000 pieces manufactured design.

But each of them is one-of-a-kind, made in small batches and supports a craft, a tradition, and a family.

For the products we sell, we can guarantee a price match.

Not all our price points are high, there is a mix. Our hand-printed 3m long tablecloth, made with natural dyes, retails for AED255, hand-printed cushion covers for AED95 and a set of two handmade glasses for AED75.

To me luxury is not just being able to flaunt the newest handbag or watch, but being able to enjoy the everyday luxuries, a beautiful handmade cup to drink my coffee out of, a tussah silk throw draped on my bed, a hand printed tablecloth lining my dinner table.

Every day joy is the ultimate luxury.

Your website says that Curate Home is a culmination of years of fascination with different cultures and crafts. Which cultures and crafts have most shaped the products Curate Home offers?

I grew up in pre-economic revolution India, in the 1980s. There were no mass brands present in the retail sector back then. Life was slower, gentler and everyone’s wardrobes and interiors were designed and tailored locally. We traveled extensively and my mother was extremely fond of collecting textiles, embroideries, and objects from all over India and other parts of the world.

This greatly shaped my aesthetic and love for the crafts.

Is the company bootstrapped or have you raised capital from investors? Can you take us through your funding journey?

The company is bootstrapped; I have been a working professional the past years and have used my personal savings to fund this.

Where would you like to see the company in the next five years?

I would like our brand to become the go to label for people shopping for beautiful, authentic, and affordable luxury across major economies across the GCC.