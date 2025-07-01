Abu Dhabi invites business tenders for 4 community markets

Abu Dhabi is inviting businesses to a public tender ahead of the launch of four new community markets in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a new public tender under the Musataha programme, and is inviting fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to participate.

Interested parties can submit proposals for the design, build, maintenance and operation of community markets in four locations in:

Al Dhafra

Al Marfa

Bayah Al Sila

Madinat Zayed

Ghayathi

Community markets in Abu Dhabi

These community markets will contribute to the local economy by offering high-quality retail and service spaces that meet the daily needs of residents in those areas.

The markets will play a vital role in strengthening community infrastructure and supporting the local economy, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and promoting sustainable development.

Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the “Investment Map” on the ADIO website.

Bidders can download the RFP documents here.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which will be closed on August 14 at 5pm.