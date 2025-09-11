ADNOC Distribution and Landmark Group launch loyalty partnership

ADNOC Distribution , the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, is collaborating with Landmark Group, one of the biggest retail groups in the Middle East, to enable point conversion and cross-platform redemption of their respective loyalty programmes.

Nearly 2.5 million members of ADNOC Rewards and approximately 7 million members of Shukran will be able to unlock new benefits and have greater choice.

ADNOC Rewards points can now be converted into Shukran points and used across Landmark Group’s retail brands. Likewise, Shukran members can convert their points into ADNOC Rewards and access a broad range of ADNOC services. This two-way flexibility enhances the experience for both loyalty program members.

ADNOC Distribution, Landmark Group announce new loyalty deal

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, commented: “This collaboration brings together two of the UAE’s largest and most popular loyalty programs, reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to creating best-in-class customer experiences.

“By making ADNOC Rewards points more accessible, we are enhancing convenience and offering customers more value in their everyday transactions. Through this innovative partnership, we continue to drive ADNOC Distribution’s transformation into a future-ready mobility and convenience retail leader, focused on adding value to the communities we serve.”

The partnership also sets the stage for future collaboration, including personalised, data-driven offers that deliver even greater value across both ecosystems.

ADNOC Rewards provides benefits at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, along with automotive services like car wash and lube change and tailored offers from over 150 partners across dining, leisure and hospitality. Shukran, one of the largest loyalty programmes in the region, is used at popular Landmark brands, including Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, and Splash.

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Digital, added: “We are excited to announce this milestone collaboration with ADNOC Distribution, offering our members the opportunity to convert their ADNOC Rewards Points to Shukran points for shopping across our brands.

“At the same time, Shukran members will enjoy a more rewarding experience by converting their points into ADNOC Rewards, unlocking access to a wide range of ADNOC Distribution services. This strategic alliance reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

In 2024, ADNOC Rewards grew by 25 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s most popular mobility and convenience loyalty program. On average, ADNOC Rewards customers spend 20 per cent more per visit than non-members, reflecting the program’s strong influence on customer spending behaviour.