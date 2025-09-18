Amazon opens new Abu Dhabi fulfilment hub with capacity for 8 million products

Amazon has officially launched its first fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), marking a major step forward in the emirate’s logistics and e-commerce sector.

Located in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the state-of-the-art facility is designed to advance logistics and fulfilment capabilities, accelerate delivery speeds, and broaden product selection for customers across the UAE.

With a storage capacity of up to eight million units, it also provides a significant platform for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale their businesses online.

Amazon fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

The fulfilment centre was inaugurated during a visit by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO; Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs; and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmad, CEO of KEZAD Group, alongside senior officials.

Badr Al-Olama said: “The launch of Amazon’s first fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our strategic partnership. Through ADIO’s collaboration with Amazon, we are not only creating opportunities for SMEs, we are also strengthening the advanced logistics and digital commerce ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori added: “Abu Dhabi Customs is committed to supporting major global companies, particularly those in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. This aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to position the emirate as a central hub for smart trade at both regional and global levels.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, said: “This new fulfilment centre represents a step forward in our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Through our partnership with ADIO, we are leveraging Amazon’s expertise and technology capabilities to support the UAE’s digital economy, while empowering local businesses with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed online.”

The facility also houses an Innovation Lab that has achieved a 93 per cent success rate across more than 500 tests, cutting process lead times by 59 per cent.

Equipped with package testing systems, 3D printing, and ergonomic tools, the lab enhances operational efficiency while embedding sustainable practices.

Operating 24/7, the fulfilment centre covers more than 30 product categories — including groceries, beauty, electronics, and home essentials — and enables same-day delivery across the UAE.

Nearly half of the site is dedicated to sellers using Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA), providing them with advanced storage, picking, packing, and shipping services.

With this launch, Amazon strengthens its commitment to the UAE’s fast-growing digital economy while positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for e-commerce, innovation, and trade.