Amazon extends Prime Day in UAE to seven days starting July 25

Amazon has announced that Prime Day will run for seven days in the UAE, from July 25 at 12:01 AM local time until July 31.

Prime members can access deals on www.amazon.ae/primeday across more than 30 categories including essentials, school items, groceries, Amazon Fresh, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen products, home goods, toys, and Amazon Devices.

The shopping event offers deals from local and international brands, bank discounts, payment options, and delivery services for Prime members preparing for summer and the back-to-school season.

“Prime Day is our exclusive annual shopping event that brings exceptional savings and fast delivery options to our Prime members across a wide breadth of products they want and need from both local and international brands. This year, we are delivering even more value by extending the sale event to seven days, giving members in the UAE more time to explore millions of deals on products they love,” Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa said.

“With new offers dropping throughout the sale event, we are thrilled to deliver our biggest Prime Day yet and reinforce our commitment to making life both easier and more enjoyable for members,” he added.

Prime Day: Extended savings and deals

Prime members can shop deals from Samsung, Philips, Sony, Bose, Levoit, Dyson, Braun, Ninja, Whoop, ASICS, Boss, Roborock, Humantra, Anker, PlayStation, LEGO, Crocs, Sketchers, Guess, JW PEI, Tissot, Hisense, CeraVe, e.l.f., Rimmel London, Pampers, and Ariel. The event will support local small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime members will access deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany through the Amazon.ae Global Store with international delivery on products. New deals will appear throughout the seven-day period, with bank discounts available from select financial institutions.

Prime Day will feature savings on Amazon Bazaar, a shopping experience launched within the Amazon.ae mobile app. The platform offers fashion, home, and lifestyle products, with most items priced at AED 25 or less and some products starting at AED 4.

Prime members can access Amazon Bazaar by tapping the Bazaar icon on the Amazon.ae mobile app, searching for “Bazaar”, or visiting amazon.ae/bazaar on mobile browsers.

Prime membership costs AED 16 per month or AED 140 per year in the UAE. Non-Prime members can join at amazon.ae/prime to access Prime Day deals and year-round benefits.

Members can add items to lists before Prime Day to track deals or use Buy Again to find deals on frequently purchased products.

Prime membership includes:

Free same-day and one-day delivery on orders placed before 12 PM with no minimum purchase requirement.

Free international delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany through the Amazon.ae Global Store with no minimum purchase.

Access to Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales including White Friday Sale, and year-round discounts on local and international brands.

Amazon Fresh service offering groceries and essentials with two-hour scheduled delivery at select locations.

Prime Video streaming service with movies and TV series, including Amazon Original movie Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba, crime drama Ballard featuring Maggie Q, and the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiering July 16.

Prime Gaming providing game content and a library of games.

Deliveroo Plus Silver offering delivery on orders of AED 60 or more from restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores.

Amazon Home Services is providing 10 per cent off professional services with no discount cap on unlimited orders.

Prime members can shop through the Amazon app or the website.

“Prime remains the best way to experience everything Amazon has to offer, and we are excited to help our members make the most of their shopping with unbeatable savings once again this Prime Day,” Martinelli said.