Amazon UAE launches new Bazaar platform with products starting at $1.09

Amazon UAE has launched Amazon Bazaar, a shopping experience within the Amazon.ae mobile app that targets customers seeking value products and deals.

The platform operates as a section within the existing Amazon shopping app, featuring its own search functionality, cart system and checkout process.

Customers can browse items across fashion, home, lifestyle and other product categories.

Affordable shopping with Amazon Bazaar

The platform prices the majority of products at AED 25 or below, with some items available for as little as AED 4.

The platform delivers orders within 6-12 days, with most products qualifying for free returns within 15 days of receipt.

“Amazon Bazaar brings an exciting new shopping experience to Amazon.ae customers – from discovery to checkout, we’ve ensured the customer shopping journey is fun, easy, and engaging while they explore great deals from the convenience of their homes. Customers will find incredible value across a wide range of products priced as low as AED 4, with additional savings to be had throughout July, all while enjoying Amazon’s trusted reliability and convenience promises that customers have come to know and love. We look forward to customer feedback as we continue to enhance and expand the selection, helping them save more while they shop,” Stefano Martinelli, Vice President, Amazon Middle East and North Africa said.

The platform offers a first-month promotion providing 25 per cent off all orders for Amazon.ae shoppers during the launch period. Terms and conditions apply to this offer.

Amazon Bazaar provides tiered savings for larger purchases, offering 5 per cent off orders exceeding AED 150 and 10 per cent off orders over AED 300.

The system encourages customers to add more items to their carts to increase savings.

The interface utilises customer reviews and star ratings to assist product selection. Free delivery applies to orders of AED 90 or more, with most products arriving within the 6-12 day delivery window. Free 15-day returns are available on most Amazon Bazaar purchases.

The platform is currently available to select UAE customers in beta through the updated Amazon.ae mobile app. The company plans to roll out access to all customers within the coming weeks.

Customers can access the platform by tapping the Bazaar icon within the app menu or searching for ‘Bazaar’ on the app. The Bazaar product selection is also accessible through mobile device browsers at amazon.ae/bazaar.