Americana Restaurants expands into premium retail with carpo franchise

Americana Restaurants International will make its entry into the region’s luxury food retail sector, after it signed an exclusive franchise agreement with carpo – the Greek brand renowned for its premium nuts, artisanal chocolates, and refined coffee.

Known as the region’s biggest out-of-home dining and quick-service restaurant operator with brand such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, TGI Friday’s and Costa Coffee, the partnership with carpo represents a strategic diversification for Americana, expanding beyond its core restaurant operations into the high-margin premium retail space.

Americana will have the exclusive rights to build and operate carpo stores in Kuwait and Qatar, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Rollout is expected to begin by late 2025, with the opening of flagship stores.

Founded in 1991 in Athens, carpo has earned global recognition for its premium quality products that combine indulgence with craftsmanship. The brand operates in high-end retail locations across Greece and the UK and has already established a strong presence in the UAE with its Dubai Mall store, launched in 2022. The second carpo store is set to open in Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi this autumn.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board, commented: “Partnering with carpo allows us to tap into a sophisticated, fast-growing segment with a globally respected brand built on craftsmanship and excellence. It reflects our continued focus on innovation, brand elevation, and delivering differentiated experiences to our customers across the region.”

Kostas Kontopoulos, Founder & CEO, carpo, added: “Partnering with Americana, a regional powerhouse with deep operational expertise, enables us to bring the carpo experience to consumers across the Gulf. This marks not just a commercial milestone, but the beginning of a shared vision to elevate consumer experience through heartfelt product offering and service excellence.”