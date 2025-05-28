Dubai to host 3 Day Super Sale

Dubai shoppers are braced for the return of the 3 Day Super Sale retail event.
The promotion will see discounts of up to 90 per cent at leading retail outlets May 30 to June 1, ahead of Eid Al Adha.
The event will see massive savings across more than 500 top brands spanning more than 2,500 outlets.
3 Day Super Sale in Dubai
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), bargains will be found across all major categories, from fashion and beauty, to electronics, lifestyle, homeware, and many more.
Participating brands include:
- Sephora
- Coral Perfumes
- Pure Gold Jewellers
- Rivoli
- Daniel Wellington
- Crate & Barrel
- Home Centre
- Chattels & More
- Mothercare
- Kipling
- Ted Baker
- Sacoor Brothers
- Lululemon
- Puma
- Under Armour
- Virgin Megastore
- Samsung
- Marks & Spencer
- Debenhams
- LEGO
- Toys R Us
- Steve Madden
- Level Shoe District
- Ray Ban
- Al Jaber Optical
Dubai Festival City Mall will give shoppers who spend AED300 or more the chance to win a AED20,000 mall gift card.
The savings will span almost all of Dubai’s favourite retail destinations, such as:
- BurJuman
- City Centre Al Shindagha
- City Centre Deira
- City Centre Me’aisem
- City Centre Mirdif
- City Walk
- Dubai Festival City Mall
- Dubai Hills Mall
- Dubai Outlet Mall
- Festival Plaza
- Ibn Battuta Mall
- Mall of the Emirates
- Mercato
- Nad Al Sheba Mall
- Nakheel Mall
- The Outlet Village
- WAFI Mall