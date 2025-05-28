Dubai to host 3 Day Super Sale

Dubai shoppers are braced for the return of the 3 Day Super Sale retail event.

The promotion will see discounts of up to 90 per cent at leading retail outlets May 30 to June 1, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The event will see massive savings across more than 500 top brands spanning more than 2,500 outlets.

3 Day Super Sale in Dubai

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), bargains will be found across all major categories, from fashion and beauty, to electronics, lifestyle, homeware, and many more.

Participating brands include:

Sephora

Coral Perfumes

Pure Gold Jewellers

Rivoli

Daniel Wellington

Crate & Barrel

Home Centre

Chattels & More

Mothercare

Kipling

Ted Baker

Sacoor Brothers

Lululemon

Puma

Under Armour

Virgin Megastore

Samsung

Marks & Spencer

Debenhams

LEGO

Toys R Us

Steve Madden

Level Shoe District

Ray Ban

Al Jaber Optical

Dubai Festival City Mall will give shoppers who spend AED300 or more the chance to win a AED20,000 mall gift card.

The savings will span almost all of Dubai’s favourite retail destinations, such as: