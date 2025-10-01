Dubai Duty Free hits record $184m September sales as luxury, gold and iPhone 17 drive 11.9% surge

Dubai Duty Free is heading into the final quarter of 2025 on a high note after posting record September sales of AED671.79m ($184m), the strongest September in its history.

The milestone surpassed the previous September record of AED600m ($165m) set in 2024, representing an increase of AED71.29m ($19.53m) and growth of 11.87 per cent year-on-year.

September now ranks among the retailer’s top 10 all-time months, joining January, February, April, May, July and August of this year as record-setters.

Dubai Duty Free sales growth

Passenger traffic grew by around 4.2 per cent during the month, meaning sales outperformed passenger growth by approximately 7.6 per cent. Final figures for September passenger numbers are expected later this month from Dubai Airports.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “September’s record sales is a significant moment for Dubai Duty Free and a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the loyalty of our customers. Achieving AED672m in a single month and outperforming passenger growth highlights the strength of our retail offering, and we remain committed to continuously enhancing the customer experience.”

For the year to date, sales have risen 7.45 per cent to AED6.075bn ($1.664bn), representing an increase of AED421m ($115m) compared with the same period in 2024.

Key growth categories in September included:

Confectionery: up 57.7 per cent

up 57.7 per cent Fashion boutiques: up 21.5 per cent

up 21.5 per cent Tobacco: up 6.9 per cent

up 6.9 per cent Perfumes: up 5 per cent

up 5 per cent Gold: up 21.9 per cent

up 21.9 per cent Electronics: up 10 per cent

up 10 per cent Millennium Millionaire: up 20.5 per cent

up 20.5 per cent Finest Surprise: up 32.9 per cent

up 32.9 per cent Watches: up 5.1 per cent

up 5.1 per cent Liquor: up 2.3 per cent

up 2.3 per cent Precious jewellery: up 3.8 per cent

Dubai Chocolate alone contributed AED27m ($7.4m) in sales with 350,000 pieces sold in September. Across the Top 10 categories, sales grew by 12.1 per cent including confectionery, and 8.2 per cent excluding it.

High-end fashion was the standout category in September. The newly opened Louis Vuitton boutique in Terminal 3, Concourse A, which launched on 4 September, contributed 36 per cent of Fashion revenues in that concourse.

The luxury momentum was reinforced by the opening of a Cartier boutique in Concourse A on 25 September, highlighting demand from international travellers.

Electronics sales rose by 10 per cent, boosted by the 19 September launch of the Apple iPhone 17. Despite limited supply, the product generated AED9.7m ($2.7m) in sales over just 12 days.

Gold sales increased 21.9 per cent year-on-year, supported by strong consumer demand and rising global prices. The price of gold surged from around $2,700 per ounce in September 2024 to approximately $3,700 per ounce in September 2025.

Dubai Duty Free’s pre-loved luxury boutique REKLAIM also recorded steady growth, generating AED3.5m ($1m) in sales in September.

Notable transactions included the sale of a Patek Philippe watch for AED253,386 ($69,420) in Concourse D.

Sales were positive across all major regions: