Dubai-made perfumes drive UAE’s rise in global luxury fragrance market

The popularity of ‘Made in Dubai’ fragrances is on the rise globally, underscoring the UAE’s surging status as a global epicentre for olfactive innovation and luxury perfumery, triggering a spate of high-bracket investment and expansion plans by some of the international players in the country, industry players said.

The current super-high growth trajectory in the region – the fragrance market growth in the Middle East is estimated to be up to four times that in Europe and America – is also adding to the rising interest for global players in the region.

While leading players such as the Barcelona-based Eurofragance have already indicated its plans to substantially step up its investments in the UAE further to expand its Creative Centre facilities at Dubai Science Park and to expand its market reach, industry watchers said a slew of international and regional companies are also eyeing entry or expansion in the region.

“The global appreciation for ‘Made in Dubai’ fragrances is on the rise, prompting us to invest further in our Creative Centre facilities at Dubai Science Park,” Antoine de Riedmatten, Chief Fine Fragrance & General Manager IMEA at Eurofragance, told Arabian Business.

“This investment underscores our confidence in the region’s positive trajectory,” he said.

Riedmatten also revealed that the UAE’s dynamic market has significantly contributed to the company’s unprecedented business expansion in 2024.

The newfound attention of international players in the Gulf region comes even as the luxury scent culture in the region is evolving rapidly, with some of the local perfume majors, such as Ajmal Perfumes, coming up with new fragrance variants – the latest being ‘Aurum Elixir‘, launched on Wednesday – that reimagines opulence for the modern world.

Industry insiders said the market could see the launch of several more innovative products in the segment in the coming months, which they describe as bridging instinctive sensuality with bold sophistication.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, said the new products will also reflect the convergence of heritage, modernity and consumer appetite for niche fragrances.

UAE fragrance market booms

Sector experts said the rising fragrance market in the UAE and the region has been attracting more players recently, and several more are expected to enter or expand going forward.

They said initiatives such as Dubai’s ambition to be a luxury and retail hub and the Saudi Vision 2030 are playing a key role in positioning the region as a focal point for the fragrance industry.

Riedmatten said of late, there is a noticeable surge in consumer demand for high-quality, premium and concentrated perfumes.

Fragrances originating from the Middle East align well with these preferences, offering exceptional performance at competitive prices, he said.

“Historically, Paris and New York were the primary anchors of perfumery. Today, the Middle East stands prominently on the global fragrance map, as evidenced by the international success of regional brands such as Parfums de Marly, Kayali, Amouage, Lattafa, and Armaf,” Riedmatten said.

Industry insiders said that while traditional Arabic fragrances remain popular and cherished by connoisseurs, of late there is a growing inclination towards fragrances that merge Western and Eastern olfactory profiles.

Riedmatten said consumers are increasingly drawn to contemporary notes, including fruity, gourmand, coffee and chocolate accords.

“This fusion reflects a desire for innovative and diverse scent experiences.”

High-growth perfume market

Riedmatten said the Gulf region has emerged as an influencer market for the fragrances sector currently, with trends and products originating from the UAE gaining international acclaim.

“We are pleased to have recognised the potential of this region early on, as it continues to experience continuous growth and stands as a central hub in the perfumery industry,” he said.

Riedmatten said the strategic importance of the region to international players is also on account of its high-decibel growth trajectory.

The Barcelona-based fragrance house Eurofragance recorded global sales of €180 million in 2024

While Europe and America are experiencing growth rates of 5-6 per cent, the Middle East market is growing at a rate three to four times higher, he said.

“The region has been instrumental in our global growth, enabling us to invest and expand worldwide. Our leadership position in the Middle East has been a cornerstone of our success for years,” Riedmatten said.

The Barcelona-based fragrance house’s record global sales in 2024 – it achieved €180 million in global sales last year – were driven largely by exceptional growth in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, placing the Gulf region at the forefront of the company’s global success.

Pointing out that Eurofragance was among the early players to establish a presence in the Middle East, Riedmatten said, “We have successfully capitalised on the steady and significant development of different markets such as the UAE and, notably, Saudi Arabia, where more and more retailers are ramping up investments in new fragrance brands.”

He said in Saudi Arabia, the fragrance landscape is evolving rapidly, with emerging retail brands entering the market, challenging traditional heritage brands.

“This competitive environment necessitates additional resources to meet the diverse and growing demands of our clients,” he said.

Talking about the company’s roadmap for the region, the Eurofragance regional chief executive said that as a market leader, the strategy will encompass both consolidating its position and expanding its market share – all while maintaining a client-centric approach.

“We are committed to investing in talent, enhancing our facilities and driving innovation to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations,” he said.