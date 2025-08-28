Dubai mystery shoppers carry out 4,905 secret checks on stores in H1 2025

Dubai Chambers has reported strong growth in its Service Excellence Programme during the first half of 2025, highlighting the private sector’s increasing commitment to customer service competitiveness.

The total number of mystery shopper reports issued for participating companies and their branches reached 4,905 in H1 2025, up 24.8 per cent from 3,934 reports during the same period last year.

The increase reflects the rising number of branches joining the initiative to strengthen service standards across Dubai.

Mystery shoppers in Dubai

Demand from companies also surged. Participation requests rose 36.8 per cent to 2,427 in H1 2025, compared to 1,774 in the same period of 2024.

This growth underscores the determination of businesses to improve performance and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The Service Excellence Programme provides quarterly mystery shopper reports to participants, offering detailed insights into customer service strengths and areas for improvement.

These evaluations enable companies to take data-driven decisions and implement strategies that boost customer satisfaction.

Assessments are carried out against global benchmarks, covering criteria such as:

Branch appearance

Policy and procedures

Staff performance

Service delivery

Payment transactions

Accessibility for people of determination

Overall customer happiness

The programme also evaluates how businesses add value through digital channels and innovative service enhancements.

Officials at Dubai Chambers emphasised that the results demonstrate the programme’s effectiveness in driving a culture of service excellence and supporting the emirate’s position as a global leader in customer experience.