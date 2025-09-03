Dubai’s Nakheel Mall renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail groups , has officially rebranded Nakheel Mall as Palm Jumeirah Mall.

The announcement coincided with the opening of a redeveloped section that introduces a mix of international and home-grown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands.

The new lineup features luxury and contemporary fashion houses including:

Paul Smith

Boss

Lacoste

Polo Ralph Lauren

Patrizia Pepe

Luisa Spagnoli

Le Petit Bateau

Sandro

Maje

Lululemon

The Giving Movement

12 Storeez

Lime

Furla

Silvian Heach

Pablosky

Jacardi

Swarovski

Palm Jumeirah Mall in Dubai

Dining options now include Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Le Majlis, Al Beiruti, %Arabica, Konjiki Hototogisu, and Gyu Kaku, while entertainment and design concepts such as Kartell and Lego further expand the mall’s lifestyle appeal.

Since opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has welcomed millions of visitors annually. The redevelopment and refreshed identity mark the next step in Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategy to deliver world-class lifestyle destinations across the city.

The mall also continues to host its popular West Rooftop dining destination, home to restaurants such as 3 Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and The Cheese Farm, enhancing the culinary offering on Palm Jumeirah.

With a portfolio of 10 shopping malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres housing more than 6,500 international, regional, and home-grown retailers, Dubai Holding Asset Management plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global retail and tourism hub.