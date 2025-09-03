By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inRetailLatest NewsUAE

Dubai’s Nakheel Mall renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai Holding Asset Management rebrands Nakheel Mall as Palm Jumeirah Mall, unveiling new global fashion, dining, and lifestyle brands

By Staff Writer
Palm Jumeirah Mall Dubai Nakheel Mall
Dubai Holding Asset Management rebrands Nakheel Mall as Palm Jumeirah Mall, unveiling new global fashion, dining, and lifestyle brands

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail groups, has officially rebranded Nakheel Mall as Palm Jumeirah Mall.

The announcement coincided with the opening of a redeveloped section that introduces a mix of international and home-grown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands.

The new lineup features luxury and contemporary fashion houses including:

  • Paul Smith
  • Boss
  • Lacoste
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Patrizia Pepe
  • Luisa Spagnoli
  • Le Petit Bateau
  • Sandro
  • Maje
  • Lululemon
  • The Giving Movement
  • 12 Storeez
  • Lime
  • Furla
  • Silvian Heach
  • Pablosky
  • Jacardi
  • Swarovski

Palm Jumeirah Mall in Dubai

Dining options now include Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Le Majlis, Al Beiruti, %Arabica, Konjiki Hototogisu, and Gyu Kaku, while entertainment and design concepts such as Kartell and Lego further expand the mall’s lifestyle appeal.

Since opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has welcomed millions of visitors annually. The redevelopment and refreshed identity mark the next step in Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategy to deliver world-class lifestyle destinations across the city.

The mall also continues to host its popular West Rooftop dining destination, home to restaurants such as 3 Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and The Cheese Farm, enhancing the culinary offering on Palm Jumeirah.

With a portfolio of 10 shopping malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres housing more than 6,500 international, regional, and home-grown retailers, Dubai Holding Asset Management plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global retail and tourism hub.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.